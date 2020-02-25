WWE News: Alundra Blayze and Superstars Make Fun of Brock Lesnar Costume, Batista Set for The Late Late Show, Maria Kanellis Birthday

– After WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze posted a photo of a kid’s WWE Brock Lesnar costume on Twitter, WWE Superstars Mickie James and Heath Slater chimed in on it. You can see those Twitter exchanges below.

Blayze wrote on the Brock Lesnar costume, “I’m sure I will never get this image out of my head. Does anyone else see this? #badpackaging?” Heath Slater wrote in response, “Yes…… Yes we do.” Mickie James replied, “Literally.”

You can see the packaging below, along with comments from Heath Slater and Mickie James:

I’m sure I will never get this image out of my head. Does anyone else see this? #badpackaging ? pic.twitter.com/aDVyXItIqs — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) February 24, 2020

Literally 💀 😂🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 24, 2020

– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee Batista (aka Dave Bautista) will be a guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden tomorrow night (Feb. 26).

– WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis also celebrates her birthday today. She turns 38 years old.