WWE News: Amanda Huber and Kofi Kingston React to Big E’s Title Loss, Maryse Shares New Year’s Message, WWE Now Recaps Day 1

– Amanda Huber and Kofi Kingston shared their Twitter reactions after Big E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at last night’s WWE Day One event:

– WWE Now with Matt Camp also recapped the Day 1 show:

– WWE Superstar Maryse shared the following message on her Instagram account to celebrate the New Year:

The end of a year is an opportunity to look back and reflect on everything we’ve accomplished, learned, and how we’ve grown over the past 365 days.

I am blessed to be a mom to two wonderful daughters that amaze and teach me something new every single day. As all working mothers experience, the work/life balance can be challenging to master. This year showed me how to tackle the business world while still being there for the girls. I learned I can do both.

Any new venture can be scary – I was nervous to break in to the beauty and skincare market. What started out as an idea soon found its way in to Sephora, Ulta and Neiman Marcus and in to stores internationally. I learned it’s ok to be scared with new things, and by working through those feelings, it showed the importance of always taking the first step.

This year saw the completion of #MizandMrs season 3. Through the process, it showed me how to run a successful production company. I was even able to achieve one of my goal – sit in a room and pitch a TV show. It’s stressful enough just pitching it, but to get in front of some of the biggest networks was an achievement alone.

Another dream of ours came true this year with us being able to buy homes for our moms. Not only do we get our moms living close, but our daughters live just miles away from their grandparents and will grow up with two very strong woman that add so much love to their lives.

This year wouldn’t have been possible without @MikeTheMiz. Our relationship isn’t a story that only exists on TV or one that only flourishes when the red light is on. We push and inspire each other to be better partners, parents and professionals. I am so happy to end this year by his side on @WWE TV and for the rest our lives when the cameras aren’t on.

I am full with what 2021 offered, the good and bad, but super excited for 2022 because there is so much more coming for Mike and I.

My lesson for you: Never be scared to take that first step, because as scary as it is, once you find success, you’ll find not taking that step is actually scarier than taking it. Bonne Année.