WWE News: Ambrose & Rollins Re-Watch Their Hell in a Cell Match, Ryder Visits Toys R’ Us Vault

October 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell

– Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins re-watch their 2014 Hell in a Cell match in a new video. You can check it out below:

– Zack Ryder visited the Toys R Us Fan Vault at New York Comic-Con this weekend, becoming the first to receive Virgil’s new action figure. You can see the video below:

