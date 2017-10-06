wrestling / News
WWE News: Ambrose & Rollins Re-Watch Their Hell in a Cell Match, Ryder Visits Toys R’ Us Vault
October 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins re-watch their 2014 Hell in a Cell match in a new video. You can check it out below:
– Zack Ryder visited the Toys R Us Fan Vault at New York Comic-Con this weekend, becoming the first to receive Virgil’s new action figure. You can see the video below:
The @ToysRUs Fan Vault has been VERY good to @ZackRyder, complete with @Mattel's new #Virgil figure! Preorder: https://t.co/uukPyVY21F #NYCC pic.twitter.com/7q0ApFejSm
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2017