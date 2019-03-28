wrestling / News

WWE News: ‘America the Beautiful’ Performer Set For WrestleMania, WWE Now on Charlotte Flair’s Title Win

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE

– The performer of “America the Beautiful” is set for WrestleMania 35. Gospel singer and actress Yolanda Adams announced on Twitter that she will performing the song at the PPV on April 7th:

– The latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win heading into her match with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship:

Charlotte Flair, WrestleMania 35, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

