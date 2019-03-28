WWE News: ‘America the Beautiful’ Performer Set For WrestleMania, WWE Now on Charlotte Flair’s Title Win

– The performer of “America the Beautiful” is set for WrestleMania 35. Gospel singer and actress Yolanda Adams announced on Twitter that she will performing the song at the PPV on April 7th:

Hey Guys. Big announcement. This time next week, I’ll be at WRESTLEMANIA!! YEP!!! I’ll perform #AmericaTheBeautiful. Go to @WWE and follow #Wrestlemania for more info. Love Yall💝💝 pic.twitter.com/IIcqHFvx8v — Yolanda Adams (@YolandaAdams) March 29, 2019

– The latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at Charlotte Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win heading into her match with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship: