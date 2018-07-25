wrestling / News
WWE News: Amusing Triple H and Vince McMahon Interaction on Raw, Stock Up
July 25, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE cameras managed to capture an amusing moment between Triple H and Vince McMahon following the opening segment of Raw. You can see the video below, in which you can see Vince and Triple H over the shoulders of the announcers in the upper right-hand corner. Triple H holds the ropes for Stephanie McMahon to exit and then tries to do the same for Vince, only to have Vince refused and pretend to kick Triple H:
Funny moment with @TripleH @StephMcMahon and @VinceMcMahon behind announcers #Raw #evolution pic.twitter.com/005zzDhVR6
— Adam McKenzie (@A_mac_25) July 24, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $81.28 on Tuesday, up $0.25 (0.31%) from the previous closing price.