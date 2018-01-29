WWE News: Andrade Almas Comments On His Big Weekend, WWE’s Latest Mic’D Up Video

– Andrade Almas wrote on Twitter about his big WWE weekend, which featured main eventing with Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia, then appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match last night. He wrote:

The best weekend of my life. Two dreams come true … 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) January 29, 2018

– WWE has released a new edition of their “Mic’d Up” series, focusing on Week 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge.