WWE News: Andrade Almas Comments On His Big Weekend, WWE’s Latest Mic’D Up Video
January 29, 2018
– Andrade Almas wrote on Twitter about his big WWE weekend, which featured main eventing with Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia, then appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match last night. He wrote:
The best weekend of my life. Two dreams come true … 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) January 29, 2018
AND THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.#elidolo #muñeca
👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/8YjpwcgPdA
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 29, 2018
– WWE has released a new edition of their “Mic’d Up” series, focusing on Week 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge.