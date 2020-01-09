wrestling / News
WWE News: Andrade Brags About US Title Win Over Rey Mysterio, No New NXT UK Today, NXT Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Andrade took a shot at Rey Mysterio and bragged about his United States title win at Madison Square Garden.
He wrote: “I imagined that you were a professional @reymysterio 😂 I don’t know what bothered you anymore I took off your mask or on December 26 at the MSG I won the United States championship. Mi legado está comenzando.”
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 8, 2020
– There will be no episode of NXT UK today on the WWE Network, but a Prime Target special will air at 3 PM ET to preview NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
