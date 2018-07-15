Quantcast

 

WWE News: Andrade “Cien” Almas Hypes Extreme Rules, Undisputed Era Show Off Thier Titles

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sin Cara Andrade Cien Almas Extreme Rules

– Andrade “Cien” Almas posted to Twitter in order to hype his match with Sin Cara on the Kickoff show for Extreme Rules. You can see his post below:

– Roderick Strong took to Instagram top share a picture of the Undisputed Era showing off all of the championships they’ve won to date. The list includes the NXT Tag Team Championships, the NXT North American Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic cup:

