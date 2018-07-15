wrestling / News
WWE News: Andrade “Cien” Almas Hypes Extreme Rules, Undisputed Era Show Off Thier Titles
– Andrade “Cien” Almas posted to Twitter in order to hype his match with Sin Cara on the Kickoff show for Extreme Rules. You can see his post below:
Tomorrow again!!! Remember the future becomes present!! Recuerden que el futuro se convierte en presente! #ElIdolo #LaMuñeca @WWE @wweespanol pic.twitter.com/8oPCtz1Sls
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) July 14, 2018
– Roderick Strong took to Instagram top share a picture of the Undisputed Era showing off all of the championships they’ve won to date. The list includes the NXT Tag Team Championships, the NXT North American Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic cup:
Pretty wild to think in this big 🌍 of Pro wrestling there is the #UndisputedERA and ummm everyone else… that is Undisputed!😂😂🤘 #OurERA #ShockTheSystem #OurNXT #OurWWE #messiahofthebackbreaker #WWE #WWENXT #NXT #Endofheartache #2xnxttagteamchampions #NorthAmericanChampBaybay #crossfit #fitness #fitspo #progenex #tapout #dustyrhodestagteamclassic