WWE News: Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas Reportedly Set For Push, Smackdown Women Flown In For Tonight’s Show

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT TV andrade-cien-almas Andrade Almas

– There is talk that Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas is in line for a big push following his match with AJ Styles on last week’s Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that his match with Styles impressed a lot of people backstage, which could lead to good things for him.

– The site also notes that after appearing on Raw last night as part of the WWE Evolution announcement, the female Smackdown roster was flown to the site of tonight’s show this morning on the WWE corporate jet.

