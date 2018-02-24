wrestling / News
WWE News: Andrade “Cien” Almas To Speak This Week On NXT, Bianca Belair Doing Better After Injury Scare, New Vlog From Eva Marie
– This week’s episode of NXT will feature Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega addressing the NXT fans after his win over Johnny Gargano this week.
– Eva Marie has posted a new vlog online as she continues to push her NEM Fashion brand.
– Triple H posted matches for tonight’s NXT live event, which includes Bianca Belair vs. Ember Moon. Belair suffered an injury scare earlier this week after taking the Eclipse but appears to be fine now.
The 3rd night of @WWENXT in Ontario, CN featuring…@JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae vs. @AndradeCienWWE @Zelina_VegaWWE @WWEAleister vs. @VelveteenWWE @WWEEmberMoon vs. @BiancaBelairWWE#AOP vs. #Sanity@roderickstrong, @KingRicochet and more.#WeAreNXT @PtboMemCentre pic.twitter.com/bhNAfw57Rw
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 24, 2018