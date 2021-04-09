WWE News: Andrade Comments On Possible Mexico Expansion, More Footage Of Wrestlemania Set Construction, WWE Files New Trademark

– During a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd podcast, WWE President Nick Khan said that WWE was “hyper-focused” on expanding in Latin America, particularly Mexico. He noted that they were looking to possibly start their own brand, not buy an existing company, and give the WWE spin to lucha libre.

In a post on Twitter, Andrade reacted to the news. He wrote: “More talent for sitting in the locker room!”

Andrade has not been shy about his displeasure at not being used, which is what led to him requesting his WWE release last month. It was granted on March 21.

More talent for sitting in the locker room! https://t.co/QwUKTrIfnX — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 8, 2021

– The Sky9 helicopter for Spectrum Bay News 9 in Tampa Bay, Florida flew over the Raymond James Stadium yesterday and posted more footage of the set construction online.

👀 Here's a sneak peak of the #WrestleMania setup at Raymond James! Sky9 flew over it this afternoon. I spy another pirate ship that was built… @BN9 pic.twitter.com/2WPzcD6UiJ — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) April 8, 2021

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed for a new trademark for the term “HIT ROW”.

