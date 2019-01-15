WWE News: Andrade Loses His Last Name, New WWE Shop Promo, Smackdown Dark Matches

– Andrade “Cien” Almas has lost his full name. Starting with Smackdown, WWE is now billing him as just “Andrade.” The change has also been made to his WWE.com profile, which no longer contains the last two parts.

Apparently his middle and last name were just holding him back, as Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio on tonight’s show with help from Zelina Vega. You can see our coverage of the show here.

– PWInsider reports that the following dark matches took place before Smackdown:

* EC3 defeated Aiden English.

* Heavy Machiney defeated Primo & Epico Colon.

– WWE has released the following new WWE Shop promo, featuring American Gentlemen’s “Greatness”: