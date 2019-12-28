wrestling / News
WWE News: Andrade Post-Title Victory Promo, Richard Jewell Star Wants a Promo School Rematch, Day Of Clip Features Superstars in Mexico City
– As previously reported, Andrade won the WWE US Championship from Rey Mysterio at Thursday’s house show at the Madison Square Garden. WWE released a new video yesterday featuring Andrade and Zelina Vega, where the new champion shows off his title not long after he won the match at MSG.
Andrade stated on his victory, “I was the future. Now, I am the present, United States champion.” You can check out that clip below.
– Paul Walter Hauser, the star of the new Clint Eastwood film Richard Jewell, was backstage at last night’s Smackdown on FOX. Jewell is a longtime WWE fan and said he wants a Promo School rematch with Hall of Famer Booker T on WWE Backstage. You can check out that clip below.
You can check out 411’s official review Richard Jewell RIGHT HERE.
EXCLUSIVE: @RJewellFilm star @PaulWHauser discusses his lifelong @WWE fandom, and btw @BookerT5x , he's ready for a Promo School REMATCH! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/glyynifLXs
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2019
– A new WWE Day Of clip has been released showcasing WWE’s trip to Mexico City featuring Rey Mysterio, Cain Velasquez, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo. You can check out that video below.
