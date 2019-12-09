wrestling / News

WWE News: Andrade Does 50 Pull-Ups, Rhea Ripley Canvas 2 Canvas, Latest DaMandyz

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Rhea Ripley NXT 8-28-19

– WWE posted the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Rhea Ripley.

– Andrade does 50 pull-ups in a new workout video.

– Tommaso Ciampa gives his thoughts on sharing the ring with Randy Orton and Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville try bar food in North Carolina.

