WWE News: Andrade Does 50 Pull-Ups, Rhea Ripley Canvas 2 Canvas, Latest DaMandyz
December 9, 2019
– WWE posted the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Rhea Ripley.
– Andrade does 50 pull-ups in a new workout video.
– Tommaso Ciampa gives his thoughts on sharing the ring with Randy Orton and Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series.
– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville try bar food in North Carolina.
