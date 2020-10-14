WWE News: Andrade Teases NXT Return, Sonya Deville Reunites With Mandy Rose, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– In a post on Twitter, Andrade hinted at a return to NXT by posting a photo of himself with the NXT title. Andrade went undrafted after Monday’s RAW and can go wherever he wants as a free agent. PWInsider notes that while there has been talk of putting him back on the black and yellow brand, he is currently slated to remain on RAW. That could change, however.

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have reunited on Instagram, with Deville noting that they have made up.

She wrote: “Nothin can stop us, we all the way up. And Mandy apologized so we good.”

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features Otis, Bubba Ray Dudley, Joel McHale, and NASCAR’s Daniel Suarez: