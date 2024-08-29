wrestling / News
WWE News: Andrade Thanks Randy Orton for Nutritional Advice, the Road to Orton vs. Gunther
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and Speed Champion Andrade gave a shout out to Randy Orton via social media, thanking the fellow WWE Superstar for his nutritional advice. Andrade wrote, “thank you for the advice SIR @RandyOrton You always look amazing!!!!”
– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Bash in Berlin for Randy Orton vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title:
