WWE News: Andrade Thanks Randy Orton for Nutritional Advice, the Road to Orton vs. Gunther

August 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Andrade

– WWE Superstar and Speed Champion Andrade gave a shout out to Randy Orton via social media, thanking the fellow WWE Superstar for his nutritional advice. Andrade wrote, “thank you for the advice SIR @RandyOrton You always look amazing!!!!”

– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Bash in Berlin for Randy Orton vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title:

Andrade El Idolo, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

