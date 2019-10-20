WWE News: Andrade & Zelina Vega Dismiss Sin Cara Ahead of Raw, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Andrade and Zelina Vega are a little confused as to why Andrade is facing Sin Cara on Raw. You can see a promo by Vega below ahead of the match, which will take place on Monday.

“So, here we are, after a victorious match in Trenton, New Jersey,” Vega says. “Which is like the armpit of America. Because I’m from New York, and Trenton makes — what? Trenton makes losers? This is absolutely ridiculous, because we just got the news that you are going to have a match with Sin Cara on Monday. Yes, again. I just don’t understand, because I’m pretty sure we took care of him a long time ago. And you know, when we first got to the main roster I thought we would take care of Sin Cara and Rey Mysterio because you is the face of the Latinos in WWE. Just because they think they can rise from the grave, that’s not our problem. I just don’t get it. We already tarnished those legends.”

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Heavy Machinery, Noam Dar, and Buddy Murphy playing Wheel of Fortune: