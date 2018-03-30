WWE News: Andre Documentary Director Says Vince McMahon Was Different Than Expected, John Cena Blocks People IRL, WWE Poll On Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair

– Scott Fishman has an interview TV Insider with Jason Hehir, who directed the upcoming HBO Andre the Giant documentary. He spoke about his meeting with Vince McMahon during the making of the documentary…

“[Vince] was a lot more subdued than I expected. I didn’t know what to expect, but I’ve seen Vince McMahon the character. I’ve seen him being interviewed on television and in action at WWE events and on TV. I know what his public persona is. He was a lot more subdued, a lot more quiet, a lot more solemn. It was clear from the moment I stepped foot in his office how deadly serious he was of the story of Andre being told the right way. He has an enormous amount of reverence for Andre the Giant. I think part of that is due to the fact that his father, Vince McMahon Sr., was one of Andre’s best friends. I think Vince is very cognizant that we have one chance to tell this story, and it has to be told the right way.”

– Here is a new College Humor skit with John Cena, featuring the only app that lets you block people in real life – Blockr.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will end Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania 34. At this time, 66% voted no.