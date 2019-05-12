wrestling / News

WWE News: Andre the Giant Documentary on WWE Network, UpUpDownDown at MAGfest 2019

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary is now available on the WWE Network. The special is listed in the “Originals” section, specifically under “Original Specials.”

This is the documentary that aired on April 10th, 2018 on HBO.

– Below is the latest UpUpDownDown video, featuring Xavier Woods at MAGfest 2019:

