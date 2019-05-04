WWE News: Andre the Giant WWE Special Debuting This Month, Corey Graves Talks The Cure’s Disintegration

– WWE has announced that the Andre the Giant documentary made for the WWE Network will have its debut this month. The company announced fia email that the special will bow on May 12th.

– Corey Graves shared his thoughts on The Cure’s iconic album Disintegration, which celebrated its thirtieth anniversary yesterday. In a piece for Billboard, Graves talked about his memories of the Cure growing up:

“I got into The Cure backwards. I was working at a record store in high school; I think I was in 9th or 10th grade. And one of the managers would always play Galore, which was the greatest hits album that came out at the time. I knew of The Cure back then, but I never heard them properly. So back in the days of the six-disc CD changer, Galore would always be in rotation on my shifts, and I began thinking, ‘Man, this Galore album is incredible.’ So I then started going backwards into their catalog, and then I realized that about half of Galore was actually Disintegration. I just listened to it again for the first time in a while, and wow, what an incredible record from start to finish.”

The piece also features memories from Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, Lamb of God’s D. Randall Blythe, Noel Hogan of The Cranberries, Amanda Palmer and more.