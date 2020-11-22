wrestling / News
WWE News: Angel Garza Shows Off His New Haircut, Spanish Preview Show for Survivor Series
November 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Angel Garza is sporting a new hairstyle. He shared a clip on Twitter earlier today showing off a stylish, new short haircut after cutting off his longer locks. He noted in the caption, “NEW STYLE @WWE @wweespanol @USA_Network #SurvivorSeries #BattleRoyale #WWEThunderDome” You can check out that clip below:
🔥🔥😎😎NEW STYLE😎😎🔥🔥@WWE @wweespanol @USA_Network #SurvivorSeries #BattleRoyale #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/kjicrExVLQ
— Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) November 22, 2020
– The WWE Ahora Spanish pre-show for today’s event is now streaming live. You can check out La Previa de Survivor Series below:
