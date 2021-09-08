wrestling / News
WWE News: Angel Garza Tweets Out Hour Glass Emoji, Sends Blessings to Mexico After Flooding, Preview Clip for Never Forget Showcases Off-Air Match With Steve Austin & The Rock
– While his meaning may not be clear, Angel Garza has been getting a lot of attention his Twitter after he posted an hourglass emoji with a set of eyes watching it yesterday.
Additionally, Angel Garza posted a message in support of his home country of Mexico, which saw devastating flooding this week due to torrential rains. 16 hospital patients died after the flooding hit a hospital.
– WWE has released a new clip for the upcoming documentary, NEver Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11. The documentary debuts on Friday on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. In the new preview clip, Steve Austin speaks about a match he had with The Rock on the first edition of SmackDown in Houston, Texas following 9/11. The match was held after the show went off the air. You can check out that clip below:
