WWE News: Anniversary of Montreal Screwjob, WWE Wishes Chris Jericho a Happy Birthday, Survivor Series 2017 Match

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Survivor Series Montreal Screwjob Bret Hart Shawn Michaels

– Today is the twenty-first anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob. WWE posted a video to commemorate the anniversary to Twitter, which you can see below:

– The company also posted to Instagram to wish Chris Jericho a happy forty-eighth birthday:

– Here is the full Survivor Series 2017 match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. Lesnar defeated Styles in the match. The two face off again at this year’s event:

Chris Jericho, Survivor Series, The Montreal Screwjob, WWE

