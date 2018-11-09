wrestling / The Dunn List
WWE News: Anniversary of Montreal Screwjob, WWE Wishes Chris Jericho a Happy Birthday, Survivor Series 2017 Match
November 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Today is the twenty-first anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob. WWE posted a video to commemorate the anniversary to Twitter, which you can see below:
Something happened in Montreal 21 years ago today… #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/WTXkYSGbxB
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2018
– The company also posted to Instagram to wish Chris Jericho a happy forty-eighth birthday:
– Here is the full Survivor Series 2017 match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. Lesnar defeated Styles in the match. The two face off again at this year’s event: