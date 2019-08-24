wrestling / News

WWE News: Anniversary of Paul Heyman’s First Promoted Event, Brie Bella Finds Stolen Car

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman Raw

– WWE took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of Paul Heyman’s first-ever event as a promoter. As you can see below, Heyman’s event from Studio 54 happened 34 years ago today and featured Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, and Bam Bam Bigelow:

– The latest Bella Twins video is online, and features Brie finding her stolen car:

