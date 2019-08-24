wrestling / News
WWE News: Anniversary of Paul Heyman’s First Promoted Event, Brie Bella Finds Stolen Car
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of Paul Heyman’s first-ever event as a promoter. As you can see below, Heyman’s event from Studio 54 happened 34 years ago today and featured Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, and Bam Bam Bigelow:
34 years ago TONIGHT @HeymanHustle promoted his first pro wrestling/ sports entertainment event at NYC’s legendary #Studio54 featuring @RicFlairNatrBoy, Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA and Bam Bam Bigelow! pic.twitter.com/mbG0oqLbWt
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2019
– The latest Bella Twins video is online, and features Brie finding her stolen car:
