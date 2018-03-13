WWE News: Announcement on Roman Reigns’ ‘Suspension,’ Sheamus Comments on Braun Strowman’s Title Shot

– WWE has posted an official announcement of Roman Reigns’ “temporary suspension” from this week’s episode of Raw. The WWE.com announcement reads as follows:

Roman Reigns temporarily suspended

Per WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, Roman Reigns is temporarily suspended, effective immediately.

The suspension came moments after Reigns publicly criticized The Chairman for choosing not to punish Universal Champion Brock Lesnar when The Beast Incarnate did not appear live in Detroit to meet The Big Dog face-to-face as scheduled, four weeks before their title bout at WrestleMania 34.

– Sheamus posted to Twitter commenting on Braun Strowman winning a Raw Tag Team Championship match by himself for WrestleMania 34. Playing off the questions of whether Strowman can challenge for the titles as a singles wrestler, Sheamus posted: