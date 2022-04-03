wrestling / News
WWE News: Another Hall of Famer Backstage At Wrestlemania, Sami Zayn Is Proud of Kevin Owens, Preview of Edge vs. AJ Styles Tomorrow Night
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was backstage at Wrestlemania 38 tonight. He was joined by his wife Karen.
– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn said that he was “so fucking proud” of Kevin Owens after his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania. While he didn’t mention Owens specifically, it was posted during the segment.
So fuckin proud.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 3, 2022
– WWE has released a new video previewing the match between AJ Styles and Edge tomorrow night.
