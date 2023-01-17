– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021.

As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam Hopkins, also left the company last week. It was reported that he was not the only PR staff member who left before Fiondella’s name was reported.

– PWInsider also reports that all three members of The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) are heading to Australia later this week as part of a PR tour for WWE. The New Day are also scheduled to appear on tonight’s live NXT broadcast on USA Network, so it looks like it will be a busy week for them.