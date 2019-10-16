wrestling / News
WWE News: AOP Are Frustrated on Not Getting Drafted, Brie Bella Dances With Birdie, NXT Superstars on Their Friendship
– WWE released a video featuring the Authors of Pain (AOP – Akam and Rezar), who are not happy about not getting drafted by Raw or Smackdown. You can check out that new AOP video below.
– The WWE Performance Center released a video on the bond and friendship shared between Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae. You can check out that video below.
– Brie Bella shared a video of her dancing with her and Daniel Bryan’s daughter, Birdie, in a new vlog.