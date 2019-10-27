wrestling / News
WWE News: APA Set For This Week’s Table For 3, Roman Reigns Sends King Corbin a Warning
– The APA and Teddy Long will be on this week’s new episode of Table For 3. WWE Network News reports that the trio will be the focus of the episode, which airs on Monday after Raw. Titled “Appetite for APA,” it is described as follows:
WWE Legends and longtime friends John “Bradshaw” Layfield, Ron Simmons and Teddy Long discuss their careers and favorite road stories and argue over who’s paying the bill.
– Roman Reigns sent a message to King Corbin on Twitter following Corbin’s attack on Friday’s WWE Backstage. The two are set to face off in the five-on-five match at Crown Jewel, then again on Smackdown in a one-on-one match:
A short weekend before a LONG week of kicking @BaronCorbinWWE’s ass ALLLL over the world. You have a receipt coming from #WWEBackstage last night.
…And your crown and cape still look dumb. https://t.co/7AU9JQy6Eh pic.twitter.com/gyO396BigA
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 26, 2019
