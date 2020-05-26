WWE News: Apollo Crews Joins This Week’s The Bump, The Miz and John Morrison Take Part in Rock Paper Scissors Battle, Full Orton vs. Edge 2004 Match

– The new WWE US champion, Apollo Crews, will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. you can view the announcement below.

Big congrats are in order for @WWEApollo! 🇺🇸 #WWERaw We’ll be catching up with the brand new #USChampion this Wednesday on #WWETheBump! https://t.co/TvurMBG79c — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 26, 2020

– The Miz and John Morrison appeared in a new Rock Paper Scissors Battle video today from WWE. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Randy Orton vs. Edge from the July 19, 2004 edition of Raw. Edge defended the newly won Intercontinental title against Orton. You can check out that video below.