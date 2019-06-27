WWE News: Apollo Crews Wants a Fight with Andrade, This Week’s Hidden Gems

– WWE has released a video of Apollo Crews calling for a fight with Andrade and confronting him. You can see the videos below, in which Crews takes shots at Andrade after the latter attacked him on Smackdown and says he plans to show his fellow WWE star “what kind of a man I am.” He says he’s up for fighting Andrade any time and any place, all Andrade needs to do is tell him when.

The second video features Andrade cutting a promo alongside Zelina Vega, after which Crews confronts him and lays out some threats.

– WWE Network News reports that the following matches are set for release on the Network as this week’s Hidden Gems:

* NWA Western States 02/01/1971 – Father Knows Best [Duration: 06:42]

The patriarch of the Funk wrestling family, Dory Funk Sr., imparts some fatherly wisdom in this training session with Dory Jr. and Terry.

* USWA 11/03/1990 – Texas Royalty [Duration: 10:23]

Long-time rivals square off once more when Terry Funk battles Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.