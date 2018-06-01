wrestling / News
WWE News: Ariya Daivari Gives Update on Injury, Daniel Bryan Plays ‘Who Said It’
June 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Ariya Daivari posted to Twitter to give an update on a couple of nagging injuries he’s dealing with. You can see his post below:
6 inch needle right into the neck to hopefully clear up some nagging injuries. Come back feeling better than before. pic.twitter.com/xYAYdw9wBt
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 1, 2018
– The Goal Twitter account posted the following video of Daniel Bryan playing the football/soccer guessing game “Who Said It?”:
Who said it – @WWE superstar or @Ibra_official? @WWEDanielBryan tries his luck… pic.twitter.com/mXZtQK9XOS
— Goal (@goal) June 1, 2018