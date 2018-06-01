Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ariya Daivari Gives Update on Injury, Daniel Bryan Plays ‘Who Said It’

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ariya Daivari

– Ariya Daivari posted to Twitter to give an update on a couple of nagging injuries he’s dealing with. You can see his post below:

– The Goal Twitter account posted the following video of Daniel Bryan playing the football/soccer guessing game “Who Said It?”:

