WWE News: Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese Feud Previewed For 205 Live, Top 10 Raw Moments

– WWE has released a new preview for tonight’s episode of 205 Live that teases the build to Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese. The preview reads:

Daivari sets his sights on Championship gold

Returning from an injury late last year and aligning himself with Hideo Itami, Ariya Daivari has a new attitude and outlook regarding his in-ring career. His alliance with Itami eventually came to a bitter end, but Daivari has since enjoyed a string of impressive victories, including a huge win against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Continuing to build on his 2019 undefeated streak, Daivari defeated Oney Lorcan last week to claim a championship opportunity.

The Persian Lion’s rise and recent success mirrors that of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Befriending and training with former titleholder Buddy Murphy paid dividends for The Premier Athlete, as he too enjoyed a huge string of success, winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and defeating Murphy for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Daivari is Nese’s first challenger since The Premier Athlete captured the championship. Will Daivari continue his undefeated streak and end The Premier Athlete’s reign?