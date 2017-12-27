WWE News: Article Looks at Most Disliked WWE YouTube Videos of 2017, Kane Releases Raw-Themed Campaign T-Shirt

– A new article at Forbes looks at the most disliked WWE YouTube videos of 2017. Roman Reigns’ post-WrestleMania Raw promo, which you can see below, topped the list with 35,000 dislikes compared to 27,000 likes. Emmalina’s promo from January had 11,000 dislikes and just 1,000 likes. John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal was the most-disliked Smackdown video, while Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens topped the list among PPVs.

– Kane has released a new T-shirt for his Knox County mayoral campaign that is inspired by the old Raw logo. You can see it below, along with a Bullet Club-inspired shirt: