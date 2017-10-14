WWE News: Asuka Jokes About Beating Emma in WWE 2K18, The Shield’s Top 10 Coolest Moments, and Classic Match With The Shield and The Undertaker Released Online

– Asuka posted a tweet joking about already beating Emma in WWE 2K18. You can check out the tweet she posted with some 2K18 pictures below. Asuka is set to make her WWE main roster debut on November 22 at the TLC event.

I beat Emma (+_+)！ pic.twitter.com/8YxVRsfNW4 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 13, 2017

– In celebration of The Shield’s recent reunion, WWE released a new Top 10 video this week featuring the Top 10 Coolest Moments for The Shield. You can check out the new video below. The moments include the group’s recent reunion on TV, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins winning the tag team titles, and Dean Ambrose beating Kofi Kingston to win the United States title.

– WWE released a classic match for The Shield, featuring The Undertaker, on YouTube. The match features The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) vs. The Undertaker and Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) from Raw on April 22, 2013. You can watch the complete match in the video player below.