WWE News: Asuka Follows a Pigeon Chase in New Video, RJ City Joins BRE on UpUpDownDown
April 30, 2021
– Asuka’s latest video is online, with the former Raw Women’s Champion watching a pigeon chase. (Yup, you read that right.) You can see the video from Asuka’s KanaChanTV channel below, described simply as follows:
“I came across an interesting sight while jogging.”
– The latest UpUpDownDown video from the BRE (Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, & Jessamyn Duke) has the four playing In Silence with RJ City:
