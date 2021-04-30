wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Follows a Pigeon Chase in New Video, RJ City Joins BRE on UpUpDownDown

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka TLC

– Asuka’s latest video is online, with the former Raw Women’s Champion watching a pigeon chase. (Yup, you read that right.) You can see the video from Asuka’s KanaChanTV channel below, described simply as follows:

“I came across an interesting sight while jogging.”

– The latest UpUpDownDown video from the BRE (Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, & Jessamyn Duke) has the four playing In Silence with RJ City:

