WWE News: Asuka Gets a Fish Pedicure, Natalya & Charly Caruso Instruct Nestle Fitness Challenge, Superstars Connect With Their Communities
– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka shared a new vlog this week where she got a fish pedicure at a spa. This is the treatment where people dip their feet into tanks of water, and little fish eat the dead skin cells off. You can check out the video below.
– WWE released a new Nestle Pure Life Fitness Challenge video featuring Natalya and Charly Caruso, which you can see below:
– WWE released a video featuring Superstars Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, and Liv Morgan talk about connecting to their communities.
