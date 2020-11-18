wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Gets a Fish Pedicure, Natalya & Charly Caruso Instruct Nestle Fitness Challenge, Superstars Connect With Their Communities

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Asuka WWE Backlash

– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka shared a new vlog this week where she got a fish pedicure at a spa. This is the treatment where people dip their feet into tanks of water, and little fish eat the dead skin cells off. You can check out the video below.

– WWE released a new Nestle Pure Life Fitness Challenge video featuring Natalya and Charly Caruso, which you can see below:

– WWE released a video featuring Superstars Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, and Liv Morgan talk about connecting to their communities.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Natalya, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading