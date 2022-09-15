wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:
– WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:
– WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that will be available exclusively at the Honda Center for tomorrow night’s edition of SmackDown at the arena:
Get your Official @AnaheimDucks x WWE Co-Brand Tee exclusively at @HondaCenter! This shirt is ONLY available tomorrow night when #SmackDown comes to Anaheim.
🎟 https://t.co/bU3fIucgpy pic.twitter.com/1pR9CVjeeu
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2022
