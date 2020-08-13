wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Goes to Japanese Grocery in the US, Tyler Breeze Defends UUDD Title Against Zelina Vega, NXT Video Highlights

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka shared a vlog this week on going to a Japanese grocery store in America. You can check out that video below.

– Tyler Breeze defended his UpUpDownDown Championship again this week. This time, it was against Zelina Vega. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of NXT. You can check out those clips below.












