wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Goes to Japanese Grocery in the US, Tyler Breeze Defends UUDD Title Against Zelina Vega, NXT Video Highlights
August 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka shared a vlog this week on going to a Japanese grocery store in America. You can check out that video below.
– Tyler Breeze defended his UpUpDownDown Championship again this week. This time, it was against Zelina Vega. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of NXT. You can check out those clips below.
