WWE News: Asuka Had Oral Surgery Last Week, WWE Releases A Writer, Smackdown Lineup

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Asuka had oral surgery on March 26 following a kick from Shayna Baszler that knocked out a tooth.

– Ringside News reported and the Observer confirmed that writer Chris Dunn has been let go from the company. Dunn has been a part of the company since August 2016 and worked closely with the Street Profits on their promos.

– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will include Youtube & boxing star Logan Paul, as well as more build for Wrestlemania 37.