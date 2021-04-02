wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Had Oral Surgery Last Week, WWE Releases A Writer, Smackdown Lineup
April 2, 2021 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Asuka had oral surgery on March 26 following a kick from Shayna Baszler that knocked out a tooth.
– Ringside News reported and the Observer confirmed that writer Chris Dunn has been let go from the company. Dunn has been a part of the company since August 2016 and worked closely with the Street Profits on their promos.
– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will include Youtube & boxing star Logan Paul, as well as more build for Wrestlemania 37.
More Trending Stories
- More On Team Meeting Held Before NXT, Triple H Didn’t Mention Being ‘Bullied’ Off Wednesday
- Kurt Angle on Why His Royal Rumble Match With Chris Benoit Is Still His Favorite
- Steve Austin On Why He Doesn’t Do A Weekly Podcast Anymore
- Bruce Prichard On Sting Having Talks With WWE In 1988, His Decision To Stay In WCW, Vince McMahon’s Commentary