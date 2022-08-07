WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner.

Asuka tweeted today, “I will be the tag team champion again ‼️‼️ But where is my partner? 🫣” Dana Brooke also showed interest in the tournament on her own Twitter as well. She wrote, “Promise you, no one wants this more.. !!” You can view their tweets below.

Asuka is a two-time former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, holding the titles with Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair.

I will be the tag team champion again ‼️‼️ But where is my partner? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/rSyAxcBXVi — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 7, 2022

🙋🏼‍♀️ promise you, no one wants this more.. !! https://t.co/FOsR787BKF — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 7, 2022

