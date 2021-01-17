wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Isn’t Scared of Alexa Bliss & The Fiend, Naomi & Jimmy Uso Celebrate 7th Anniversary

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously noted, WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka is set to face Alexa Bliss tomorrow on Raw in a non-title match. Asuka commented on the match earlier today and said she’s not afraid of Bliss and The Fiend.

Asuka tweeted, “I’m not scared… I already met The Boogeyman at Legends Night. You and your monster don’t scare me
@AlexaBliss_WWE! [Clown face Face vomiting emoji] #WWERaw”

– WWE Superstars Naomi and her husband Jimmy Uso celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary today. You can see Naomi’s comments on the occasion below.

Naomi tweeted, “(10 years so far) 7 years married & it’s still LIT!!! I love you more than I could ever express with words so I will continue to show you with my commitment love respect patient and companionship. #happyanniversary @WWEUsos Jerdy @alpacatreehouse thanks for the magical get awaySmiling face with heart-shaped eyes.”

