WWE News: Asuka & The Miz Talk Mixed Match Challenge Charity Visit, Fan Poll on Returning Female Stars at Royal Rumble

February 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Asuka and The Miz appear in a new WWE video talking about the charity they’re fighting for in the Mixed Match Challenge, Rescue Dogs Rock. You can see the video below, in which the two promote the charity and say they’re more motivated than ever after visiting:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which female returning Superstar impressed them most in the Royal Rumble. As of this writing, the results are:

Trish Stratus: 33%
Michelle McCool: 23%
Lita: 13%
Molly Holly: 7%
Beth Phoenix: 5%
Nikki Bella: 5%
Brie Bella: 4%
Kelly Kelly: 3%
Torrie Wilson: 3%
Vickie Guerrero: 3%
Jacqueline: 1%

