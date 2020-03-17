wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Praised Online For Raw Commentary Work, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Asuka’s work at the commentary booth has gone over well with several members of the WWE roster. On last night’s show, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion sat in on commentary for the Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio match and Renee Young, Big E, BT Sport, and Lance Storm, along with Busted Open’s David LaGreca, all took to social media to express their approval:
I want @WWEAsuka on commentary every week.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020
Every day, we celebrate @WWEAsuka in my household. #RAW
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 17, 2020
I think we can all agree that @WWEAsuka on commentary is golden content 🙌#RAW | #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/8ppI5Jwj8P
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 17, 2020
absolutely none! pic.twitter.com/HBNngLEd3N
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 17, 2020
Its official @WWEAsuka is the best on commentary. Hands down. #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZkBMadJoR7
— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) March 17, 2020
– WWE has posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video, counting down the best from Monday’s episode:
