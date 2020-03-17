wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Praised Online For Raw Commentary Work, Top 10 Raw Moments

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka Raw

– Asuka’s work at the commentary booth has gone over well with several members of the WWE roster. On last night’s show, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion sat in on commentary for the Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio match and Renee Young, Big E, BT Sport, and Lance Storm, along with Busted Open’s David LaGreca, all took to social media to express their approval:

– WWE has posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video, counting down the best from Monday’s episode:

Asuka, RAW, WWE

