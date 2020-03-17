WWE News: Asuka Praised Online For Raw Commentary Work, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Asuka’s work at the commentary booth has gone over well with several members of the WWE roster. On last night’s show, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion sat in on commentary for the Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio match and Renee Young, Big E, BT Sport, and Lance Storm, along with Busted Open’s David LaGreca, all took to social media to express their approval:

I want @WWEAsuka on commentary every week. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020

I think we can all agree that @WWEAsuka on commentary is golden content 🙌#RAW | #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/8ppI5Jwj8P — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 17, 2020

