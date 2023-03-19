wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Responds to Fan Critiquing Her New Look, John Cena’s Top 10 WrestleMania Moments

March 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Asuka WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar and top title contender Asuka recently responded to a Twitter user who wished she would change her new look. The user wrote, “Really wish she would change her gear. I hate that outfit. LoL. Looks like she has panties on the outside of her tights. LoL”

Asuka wrote in response, “LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. No change. It is a perfect design. You have no taste. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL.” You can view that exchange below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased John Cena’s Top 10 Best WrestleMania Moments:

