WWE News: Asuka Set for The Bump This Week, WWE on FS1 Programming Reminder for Tonight
– New Raw women’s champion and WWE Grand Slam champion Asuka will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out the announcement below. Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is also scheduled to appear on this week’s show. You can view the announcement on Asuka below:
What a way to kick off #WWERaw.
Can’t wait to talk about it with your NEW Raw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka this Wednesday on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/6sw2sEStak
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 12, 2020
– As previously reported, FS1 will be airing a full lineup of wrestling programming tonight on FS1. This includes a three-hour WrestleMania III Recall special at 8:00 pm EST. Plus, there’s a new episode of WWE Backstage at 11:00 pm EST featuring new men’s Money in the Bank winner Otis. Here’s the full lineup:
7:00 pm EST – WrestleMania Rewind on Wrestlemania III
8:00 pm EST – WrestleMania III Recall
11:00 pm EST – WWE Backstage featuring Otis and Ricky Steamboat
