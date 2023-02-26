– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a vlog from her Elimination Chamber trip to Montreal. At the event, Asuka won the women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. You can check out her new vlog below:

– WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Times Referees Stopped Matches: