WWE News: Asuka Shares Elimination Chamber Vlog, Bayley Chats With Ariel Helwani, Top 10 Times Referees Stopped Matches
– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a vlog from her Elimination Chamber trip to Montreal. At the event, Asuka won the women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. You can check out her new vlog below:
– WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Times Referees Stopped Matches:
