wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Shares Elimination Chamber Vlog, Bayley Chats With Ariel Helwani, Top 10 Times Referees Stopped Matches

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Asuka WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a vlog from her Elimination Chamber trip to Montreal. At the event, Asuka won the women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. You can check out her new vlog below:

– WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Times Referees Stopped Matches:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Bayley, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading