wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Shares Picture With Ric Flair, Kevin Owens Wants Shania Twain’s Attention, William Regal Posts Throwback Pic
June 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Asuka posted the following photo with Ric Flair….
Papa Flair always call me “Empress “@RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/AQHxbL3aiw
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 15, 2018
– WWE posted the following video on Kevin Owens trying to get Shania Twain’s attention…
– William Regal posted the following throwback pic on Twitter…
Me at 20 in October 1988 backstage at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.I’d just got home two days before from my first German Catch tournament in Hamburg where I’d been for six weeks. Again, so fortunate to be around for those great learning experiences. pic.twitter.com/PuFKl5lExR
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 14, 2018