wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Shares Picture With Ric Flair, Kevin Owens Wants Shania Twain’s Attention, William Regal Posts Throwback Pic

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Asuka posted the following photo with Ric Flair….

– WWE posted the following video on Kevin Owens trying to get Shania Twain’s attention…

– William Regal posted the following throwback pic on Twitter…

