WWE News: Asuka Shares Shopping Vlog, Biography Clip Showcases Steamboat vs. Savage, UpUpDownDown No Mercy Tournament
June 29, 2021
– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a new vlog this week where she did some shopping at Macy’s:
– A&E released the following Biography clip showcasing Ricky Steamboat and Randy Savage’s classic match at WrestleMania 3:
– The UpUpDownDown No Mercy tournament continued with AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Ember Moon:
