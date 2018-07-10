wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka On How She’s Preparing For James Ellsworth, AJ Styles Talks Tonight’s Match With Shinsuke Nakamura
July 10, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted videos with Asuka and AJ Styles talking about their matches on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see both videos below. Asuka is asked how she’s preparing for Ellsworth and does some shadow punching, then says James is not ready for her. Meanwhile, Styles says that Nakamura is always a threat, but adds that the match will get him ready for his match with Rusev at Extreme Rules: